Andy Reid: Joe Thuney probably will be at left tackle again

  
Published January 30, 2025 04:40 PM

The Chiefs signed veteran D.J. Humphries during the regular season with the hope that he’d solidify their left tackle spot, but a hamstring injury in his first game forced the Chiefs to go with another option.

Left guard Joe Thuney kicked out to the tackle spot with Mike Caliendo taking over on the interior. Humphries has recovered, but Thuney has held up well at the new spot and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid does not sound inclined to consider any change ahead of Super Bowl LIX

“Yeah, it’ll probably be the same,” Reid said at his Thursday press conference. “Again, we’ll rotate them all in there, but I think it’ll probably end up being the same when it’s all said and done.”

Thuney’s versatility helped solidify the protection in front of Patrick Mahomes — he’s been sacked six times in five games with Thuney at left tackle — so it’s no surprise that the Chiefs aren’t planning to break something that they’ve already fixed.