Andy Reid: Josh Simmons looks strong, is taking team reps now

When the Chiefs drafted offensive tackle Josh Simmons at No. 32 overall this spring, they were expecting that he would be ready for training camp.

But Simmons has progressed enough in his rehab from a torn patellar tendon suffered last October that he’s gotten more and more involved on the field during the offseason program.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his Thursday press conference that Simmons is doing a nice job.

“We weren’t sure quite how much we were going to be able to get out of him, but he looks strong,” Reid said. “He’s been jumping in and taking the team reps now — which he was just doing the individual stuff before. And you can definitely see the talent. He’s got to keep learning and learn the stuff that [offensive line coach] Andy [Heck is] teaching him — fundamentally, technique-wise. But he sure has a good attitude about it.”

Reid later added that the team has had to back Simmons off a bit to not exert himself too much too soon.

“He’s asked for more and we’ve kind of kept backing him up here and easing him into it,” Reid said. “But you can tell that he rehabbed, did a nice job with it. Obviously, the people who did the surgery did a nice job with it. So, it looks like he — he’s in good shape. He’s here quite a bit. He’s one of those guys that you kind of have to kick out of the building.”

The Chiefs need some stability at left tackle after using multiple players at the position throughout 2024, with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney eventually becoming the best option. If Simmons can be not just ready to practice, but also ready to play to open the season, it would likely be a significant boost for Kansas City’s offensive front.