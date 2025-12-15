 Skip navigation
Matt Prater out for at least a week, Bills need to find a kicker

  
Published December 15, 2025 05:04 PM

Bills kicker Matt Prater has a quadriceps injury that will force him to miss at least a week.

Prater will not play Sunday against the Browns and is week-to-week beyond that, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said today.

The Bills will need to find a kicker, as they don’t have one on the practice squad. There’s no word on which kicker they will bring in.

The 41-year-old Prater signed with the Bills just before the start of the regular season to fill in for the injured Tyler Bass, and Prater has had the Bills’ kicking job all season. Now the Bills will hope they can find another kicker they can rely on down the stretch.