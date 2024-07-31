 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: Nick Bolton tweaked his elbow in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published July 31, 2024 04:32 PM

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton had to exit Wednesday’s practice early due to an injury but head coach Andy Reid didn’t make it sound too serious in his Wednesday press conference.

Reid said Bolton tweaked his elbow. The injury occurred during an 11-on-11 team drill.

“Just got it caught in between two guys,” Reid said.

Bolton, 24, has been a critical piece of Kansas City’s defense over the last two seasons with the team winning back-to-back Super Bowls. He recorded 40 tackles with two tackles for loss and two QB hits in four postseason games last year.

Receiver Kadarius Toney exited practice after suffering an ankle injury during one-on-one drills. Tight end Izaiah Gathings (hamstring), offensive lineman Chukwuebuka Godrick (ankle), and offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (ankle) also left the session early due to injury.