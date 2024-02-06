Andy Reid noncommittal on Kadarius Toney’s status for Sunday

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney is healthy, but that doesn’t mean he will play Sunday.

Coach Andy Reid was noncommittal about Toney’s status.

“We’ll see. He’s been practicing,” Reid said Tuesday. “We’ll have to see if he’s up.”

Toney has missed six consecutive games, and Reid’s answer made it clear that Toney could be a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl.

Toney scored a 5-yard touchdown in last year’s Super Bowl.

Toney confirmed Monday that he posted an audio recording on social media the morning of the AFC Championship Game, a day after the team ruled him out. He was listed with a hip injury and personal, which was the birth of his daughter.

Toney said in his profane rant that he wasn’t hurt that seemed to accuse the Chiefs of mismanaging injury designations.

He said Monday he “never attacked” the Chiefs, intending his rant to be directed at Giants fans in his Instagram comments, but acknowledging he made “a mistake.”