Andy Reid on Justin Fields: A legitimate backup who can win games for us

Patrick Mahomes posted an encouraging video about where things stand in his recovery from a torn ACL, but the Chiefs aren’t getting ahead of themselves when it comes to planning to have the quarterback ready for the start of the regular season.

Head coach Andy Reid said from the league meetings in Arizona that Mahomes has looked great so far, but “we’ll just see where it goes from there.” The Chiefs traded for Justin Fields this month to give them another option in the event Mahomes isn’t ready to go and Reid said that the team is comfortable going that route if necessary.

“Well, we snuck out and got a good quarterback to back him up,” Reid said, via Judy Battista of NFL Media. “So, if he doesn’t, you know, if he’s not able to make it for the beginning of the season, then we know we’ve got a legitimate backup there that can go win games for us.”

Fields struggled with the Jets last season, but the presence of Reid on the sideline and players like Travis Kelce, Kenneth Walker and Xavier Worthy on the field around him should leave him better prepared to succeed if called upon in 2026.