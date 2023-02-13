 Skip navigation
Andy Reid on possible retirement: I’m good with what I’m doing right now

  
Published February 12, 2023 08:16 PM
nbc_nfl_reidpresser_230212
February 13, 2023 12:21 AM
Andy Reid shouts out his players and the opposing Eagles' coaching staff after Super Bowl LVII.

Before kickoff of Super Bowl LVII, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he had “a decision to make ” as to whether or not to continue his coaching career.

As of Reid’s postgame press conference, it doesn’t sound like he’s planning on retiring.

“Listen, I look in the mirror and I’m old,” said Reid, who turns 65 in March. “My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I’m doing.

“I got asked that 50 times here, finally I just go, ‘Whatever, man.’ And that’s a good friend, Jay Glazer is a good friend. So, I mean, he’s probably telling me to get my tail out, I’m too old. But I’m good with what I’m doing right now.”

Asked directly if he would still coach the Chiefs in 2023 to end his presser, Reid said, “Listen, if they’ll have me, I’ll stick around.”

Reid has now compiled a 247-138-1 record in the regular season with a 22-16 postseason record in his 24 seasons as a head coach with Philadelphia and Kansas City. Since coming to the Chiefs, Reid has gone 117-45 in the regular season and 12-7 in the postseason with a pair of Super Bowl victories.