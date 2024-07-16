Andy Reid on potential Rashee Rice suspension: I haven’t heard anything to this point

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is still facing potential league discipline after a pair of off-field incidents this offseason — including his involvement in a high-speed car crash in Dallas.

But as Kansas City begins training camp, head coach Andy Reid said in his Tuesday press conference that the Chiefs have not yet heard from the league about a suspension.

“Yeah, I don’t know that. I haven’t heard anything up to this point,” Reid said. “So, I just let all the people in charge do that — that are looking over that part of it.”

Rice, 24, was a key piece of Kansas City’s offense as a rookie, finishing the year with 79 catches for 938 yards with seven touchdowns. He then caught 26 passes for 262 yards with a TD in four postseason games, helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII.