Andy Reid on Rashee Rice injury: It’s not good

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice left Sunday’s game against the Chargers in the first half and the first update on his condition wasn’t a positive one.

Rice was hit by quarterback Patrick Mahomes while both men were trying to make a tackle after an interception. He couldn’t put weight on his left leg as he made his way to the sideline and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

At halftime, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports asked Chiefs head coach if there was any word on the severity of Rice’s injury.

“No, but it’s not good,” Reid said.

Reid may not have had an update on the specific injury, the “not good” comment suggests it will be quite some time before Rice is back on the field.