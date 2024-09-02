Andy Reid on rookie LT Kingsley Suamataia: It’s time to go play now

The Chiefs have a lot of players back from their back-to-back championships, but one key spot on the offense will be manned by a player without any Super Bowl rings on his resume.

Second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia is set to start at left tackle against the Ravens on Thursday night and some teams might be cautious about the prospect of sending a rookie out to protect their superstar quarterback’s blind side. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t showing any trepidation about Suamataia blocking for Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m sure there’ll be some ups and downs as he goes, like any young player has,” Reid said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “But he’s prepared himself, and it’s time to go play now.”

The Chiefs have used a variety of left tackles during their run of success with Mahomes running the offense. If Suamataia is up to the task, it should be quite a while before the Chiefs have to look for another one.

