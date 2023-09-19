Andy Reid on Travis Kelce’s two penalties: Travis was fighting Travis

Travis Kelce missed the season opener with a hyperextended knee, so he was fired up to play Week 2. Maybe too fired up.

The Chiefs tight end drew two 15-yard penalties — one of which was offsetting — against the Jaguars.

In the second quarter, he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and, late in the fourth quarter, he was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a brief scuffle with Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Jenkins also was penalized.

The Chiefs finished the win with 12 penalties for 94 yards.

“Yeah, Travis was fighting Travis. I mean, it was hot,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, via Ed Easton of USA Today. “He was getting ‘butched,’ we call it, where they try to bang you up there one way or another. And, you know, he’s trying to get back in the flow. And so he is a perfectionist, this guy.

“And you know, if he feels these off a tick, then he’s going to try to battle through. He gets himself in the right mindset to keep fighting through it, and he did. You’ve got to give him credit. He battled through the thing. He made some big catches for us, and he made it through the game after missing the first one, so I’m sure his leg probably didn’t feel 100 percent. But he’s not going to let you know that, and he’s going to work through it. That’s what he did.”

Kelce caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.