Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes grew from playing behind “ultimate professional” Alex Smith

After drafting Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs coach Andy Reid kept him on the bench for his rookie season, while Alex Smith led the Chiefs to the playoffs. Reid says that was the best move for everyone involved.

Reid said today that having a veteran like Smith there to show Mahomes how to conduct himself as a professional was key to Mahomes’ development.

“I’m not saying he couldn’t have been as great as he is now if he didn’t sit, but being with Alex Smith I thought was something you can’t buy,” Reid said. “He was able to sit there and watch a guy who’s the ultimate professional, on and off the field, and just get an idea of the lay of the land of how things work in this league. I think that’s helped him in that part of his career. I’m sure if he stepped in as a rookie he probably would have been just as great as he is now, but that helped, for sure.”

Mahomes is a uniquely talented quarterback, but he was also drafted by the perfect team to make the most of his talents. That includes having Reid as a coach, and it also includes having the ability to spend his rookie year learning behind Smith, and then taking over for Smith when he was ready.