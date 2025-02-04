 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kupplandingspots_250204.jpg
Steelers, Bengals are favorites to land Kupp
pftjohnsonwhite_720x405_2406562371669.jpg
How Johnson, White became dynamic duo for Titans
nbc_pft_dynasty_250204.jpg
Ranking most hated NFL dynasties

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes grew from playing behind “ultimate professional” Alex Smith

  
Published February 4, 2025 12:33 PM

After drafting Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs coach Andy Reid kept him on the bench for his rookie season, while Alex Smith led the Chiefs to the playoffs. Reid says that was the best move for everyone involved.

Reid said today that having a veteran like Smith there to show Mahomes how to conduct himself as a professional was key to Mahomes’ development.

“I’m not saying he couldn’t have been as great as he is now if he didn’t sit, but being with Alex Smith I thought was something you can’t buy,” Reid said. “He was able to sit there and watch a guy who’s the ultimate professional, on and off the field, and just get an idea of the lay of the land of how things work in this league. I think that’s helped him in that part of his career. I’m sure if he stepped in as a rookie he probably would have been just as great as he is now, but that helped, for sure.”

Mahomes is a uniquely talented quarterback, but he was also drafted by the perfect team to make the most of his talents. That includes having Reid as a coach, and it also includes having the ability to spend his rookie year learning behind Smith, and then taking over for Smith when he was ready.