Andy Reid: Season’s not lost, but we have to clean things up now

  
Published November 18, 2025 08:33 AM

The Chiefs fell to 5-5 with Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and all five of those losses have come by one score, which is a stark change from the 2024 season.

Kansas City was 11-0 in one-score games in the regular season last year and that change explains why their record is unimpressive despite scoring more points and allowing fewer points than they did last year. It also explains why head coach Andy Reid stressed the need to improve “small things” in order to pick up enough wins to get back to the postseason.

“We’re not quite as negative as the outside world is,” Reid said in a Monday videoconference. “We know what we need to clean up and we need to do it, but, the guys, they get it. Some of these guys have been through some pretty good seasons, and this isn’t like this one’s lost. We just got to clean up a few of these things and the urgency level, obviously, we got to make sure we take care of that now.”

Sunday’s game would be a good time for the team to start taking care of business. They’ll host the Colts with a chance to move back over .500 by beating a team at the top of the AFC and doing so would help shift the narrative about what the 2025 Chiefs are capable of doing in the final months of the season.