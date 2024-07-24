Andy Reid: So far, Patrick Mahomes has had some good downfield connections

With clips of throws to Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown circulating on social media, it seems like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is throwing more deep passes than he has in the past during training camp.

Reporters on the Kansas City beat have taken note of the trend, so it’s not just an outside perception. During his Tuesday press conference, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Mahomes taking more shots.

“I mean, he’s got to throw to the guy that’s open,” Reid said. “We’re calling kind of the same plays, but he’s got guys that that’s a part of their game — the best part of their game is going downfield.

“So, he’s utilizing that right now and testing it out and seeing how it works, and so far he’s had some good connections there.”

The Chiefs added Brown and Worthy to add more speed to their offense, which stagnated in the 2023 regular season. Though Kansas City won Super Bowl LVIII, the club finished No. 9 in total yards and No. 15 in points scored — the lowest rankings of the Mahomes era.