Andy Reid still plans on coaching: “Yeah, God help me”

The question of whether Chiefs coach Andy Reid would walk away with a second Super Bowl win disappeared as quickly as it bubbled up.

He’s definitely not leaving.

Reid said it to reporters after the 38-35 win, and he reiterated it to Peter King for the latest Football Morning in America column.

“Are you gonna retire?” King asked.

“I’m not .”

“You’re gonna coach again?”

“That’s what I plan on doing. Yeah, God help me.”

With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and still only 27 years old, why would Reid walk away? He’s currently fifth on the all-time wins list with 247, based on 24 straight years of coaching. He’s also one more Super Bowl win away from cracking my own personal top-five list of all-time coaches: Don Shula, Bill Belichick, George Halas, Chuck Noll, and Bill Walsh.

Tom Landry and Reid are just on the other side of that handful of coaches, in my opinion. Reid would bump Walsh or Noll, or maybe both, down a peg with one more Super Bowl win.

With Mahomes, it feels like that could come next year or the year after or at the latest the year after that. The Chiefs have hosted five straight conference championships, and they’ve been to three Super Bowls in four years.

Yes, Mahomes has a lot to do with it. Reid has a little to do with it, too. As long as Reid is there, both can keep racking up rings. And scaling the mountain of all-time greats.