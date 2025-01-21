 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: Teams were ganging up on Travis Kelce, can’t do that when we’ve got guys around him

  
Published January 21, 2025 07:51 AM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had another big postseason performance in Saturday’s win over the Texans.

Kelce had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown on a day when the Chiefs had 212 total yards of offense, and his effort led to a lot of discussion about Kelce being able to flip a switch when it comes time to go from regular season to playoff football. Head coach Andy Reid had a different take on the change when asked about Kelce on Monday.

“I’m happy for him with the seven catches and all that, but I think more of it is just we have a variety of guys around him,” Reid said. “The opportunities that he’s had he’s done well with, and I don’t think it’s his play that has been reduced. When everybody asks about age, by age or physical ability or anything, I just think that you have a variety of guys that we’ve been able to use around him. When we didn’t, teams were ganging up on him. It’s a good problem now because guys are healthy, and we’ve got choices out there and they can’t really just focus on him.”

The Chiefs didn’t make much use of those other options against Houston, but their presence seemed to free things up for the longtime star to add another chapter to his long book of winning days in Kansas City. If that happens again this week, Kelce will be playing for his fourth Super Bowl ring.