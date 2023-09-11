Andy Reid: There’s ongoing communication with Chris Jones, that’s a plus

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has already missed one game as he holds out for a better contract from the Chiefs.

Could he be back before he misses a second?

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was asked about Jones on Monday and indicated there’s been at least some movement between the two sides of the negotiation.

“I really don’t have much of an update for you there,” Reid said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “There is communication going on, however. That’s a plus. [G.M. Brett Veach is] taking care of all that.”

Jones was at the Chiefs’ season-opening loss to the Lions, sitting in a suite with his agents. He said last week that he’s hoping to get something worked out with Kansas City before too much time passes. He also said that he could play as soon as he’s signed.

Last season was arguably Jones’ best, as he put up 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits in 17 games. He then registered 2.0 sacks, two TFLs, and six QB hits in three postseason games as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.