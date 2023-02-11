Andy Reid to Chiefs before final walkthrough: Just be yourselves

The final walkthrough of the Chiefs season took place in Arizona on Saturday morning and head coach Andy Reid addressed his players before they took the field.

Reid didn’t have a long message for his team before an equally brief walkthrough that capped the team’s preparations for facing the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

“Be themselves,” Reid said, via pool reporter Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. “You don’t need to be any more or any less. Just, go be yourself. That’s what it’s all about really, and that’s what they’ll do.”

Reid said the Chiefs focused on “situational stuff” during a practice that ended with a celebration for retiring strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin. That leaves nothing else to do but play a game that they’ll be hoping ends with an even bigger celebration on Sunday night.