Jaire Alexander opens up about his mental health struggles

The Ravens traded cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Eagles on Nov. 1, and he stepped away from football on Nov. 12 without playing a game for his new team. The Eagles retain his rights, so if he ever decides to return, it will be with Philadelphia unless the team releases him or trades him.

Alexander, 29, posted about his mental health struggles on social media on Wednesday and made it sound as if his football career is over.

“As much as I loved Baltimore, I didn’t love the position I was in,” Alexander wrote. “I had a bunch of internal battles with myself. I didn’t have that confidence in my abilities I once did. At corner, you need ultimate confidence in your abilities, and I felt it slipping away. It was at this moment I contemplated if I was making the right decision for my career. What helped me get through these times was not only God & my family, but I had some really cool teammates who made it fun to be there. I felt as if I let the organization down. My family and friends would drive up to see me, and I wasn’t even playing in the games. I never questioned God, but why me? All this while having a smile on my face. Football is a true gladiator sport, and once the confidence has gone, it’s time to hang it up. Thank you Flock Nation for embracing me. Thank you EDC for believing in me & thank you for the unlimited therapy sessions I had to encounter to help me with my time there. I am so grateful for the experience.”

Alexander made two Pro Bowls in eight seasons. He played seven seasons in Green Bay before the Packers released him last summer, and he appeared in two games with the Ravens last season.