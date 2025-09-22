 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Andy Reid, Travis Kelce jaw at one another on sideline in second quarter

  
September 21, 2025 09:33 PM

Are the Chiefs unraveling?

After Harrison Butker missed a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid got into it on the sideline.

It was a similar scene to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, as Kelce bumped Reid as the two men jawed at each other.

Kelce has two catches for 4 yards so far in Sunday’s matchup with the Giants.

The Chiefs lead 6-0 off a 54-yard field goal and a 48-yard field goal from Butker.