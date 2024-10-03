Andy Reid: “Wait and see” on Rashee Rice, more tests set for next week

The Chiefs have not put wide receiver Rashee Rice on injured reserve since he hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers and there likely won’t be a move before Monday night’s game against the Saints.

After Rice’s injury, reports were that the Chiefs feared he tore his ACL. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that the team was waiting for test results and said on Thursday that the team is in “wait and see” mode with Rice because they want to have more testing done once the swelling in his knee goes down.

“We’re getting the swelling out of his knee and then he’ll have further tests next week, so really don’t have anything to tell you. . . . For his sake, we’re really hoping things work out for the best but let’s just see where it goes,” Reid said at his press conference. “Leave it up to the doctors to see. I’m definitely not a doctor.”

Discussion about the Chiefs’ future has centered on what moves they’ll make on offense with Rice out of the picture. That may be something for them to ponder, but confirmation that Rice won’t be in the mix is still pending.