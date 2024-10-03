 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: “Wait and see” on Rashee Rice, more tests set for next week

  
Published October 3, 2024 01:12 PM

The Chiefs have not put wide receiver Rashee Rice on injured reserve since he hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers and there likely won’t be a move before Monday night’s game against the Saints.

After Rice’s injury, reports were that the Chiefs feared he tore his ACL. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that the team was waiting for test results and said on Thursday that the team is in “wait and see” mode with Rice because they want to have more testing done once the swelling in his knee goes down.

“We’re getting the swelling out of his knee and then he’ll have further tests next week, so really don’t have anything to tell you. . . . For his sake, we’re really hoping things work out for the best but let’s just see where it goes,” Reid said at his press conference. “Leave it up to the doctors to see. I’m definitely not a doctor.”

Discussion about the Chiefs’ future has centered on what moves they’ll make on offense with Rice out of the picture. That may be something for them to ponder, but confirmation that Rice won’t be in the mix is still pending.