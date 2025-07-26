All second-round picks received a bump in guaranteed pay

It started with Texans receiver Jayden Higgins. After he managed to bump the percentage of guaranteed money for his slot from 91.9 percent to 100 percent, the rest of the round saw a bump in their guarantee percentage.

Of course, it took a while. The 30 second-rounders taken after Higgins and the teams that took them waited until just before camp opened to get the deals done. The first player to cross the de facto picket line was 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins, who took a deal that guaranteed 88.02 percent of the four-year deal as the 11th player taken in the round.

As expected, that number set the floor for the players taken in front of him, and the ceiling for those taken after him.

Still, all second-round picks (except Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, who hasn’t signed for reasons unrelated to money) realized a bump in the percentage of the guarantees in their contracts.

Judkins should get 100 percent, since the first eight players taken in round two did. It ended with Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, the 40th player drafted.

Which means that, moving forward, it’s likely if not definite that the first 40 players taken every year in the draft will receive four-year, fully-guaranteed contracts.

Here’s the full list, with this year’s guarantee percentage and last year’s percentage for the same slot.

1 (33). Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger: 100 percent/95.69 percent.

2 (34). Texans receiver Jayden Higgins: 100 percent/91.9 percent.

3 (35). Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori: 100 percent/88.09 percent.

4 (36). Browns running back Quinshon Judkins. (86.41 percent.)

5 (37). Dolphins guard Jonah Savaiinaea: 100 percent/84.73 percent.

6 (38). Patriots running back TreyVeon Henderson: 100 percent/82.98 percent.

7 (39). Bears receiver Luther Burden III: 100 percent/81.23 percent.

8 (40). Saints quarterback Tyler Shough: 100 percent/80.46 percent.

9 (41). Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders: 94.62 percent/79.52 percent.

10 (42). Jets tight end Mason Taylor: 91.34 percent/78.65 percent.

11 (43). 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins: 88.02 percent/77.98 percent.

12 (44). Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku: 86.42 percent/77.3 percent.

13 (45). Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau: 84.54 percent/76.38 percent.

14 (46). Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson: 82.84 percent/74.14 percent.

15 (47). Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson: 81.4 percent/72.6 percent.

16 (48). Texans tackle Aireontae Ersery: 80 percent/71.13 percent.

17 (49). Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.: 78.94 percent/69.72 percent.

18 (50). Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo: 77.98 percent/68.28 percent.

19 (51). Panthers defensive end Nic Scourton: 77.31 percent/66.8 percent.

20 (52). Titans defensive end Oluwafemi Oladejo: 76.38 percent/65.22 percent.

21 (53). Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison: 75.37 percent/63.61 percent.

22 (54). Packers tackle Anthony Belton: 72.95 percent/61.95 percent.

23 (55). Chargers receiver Tre Harris: 71.35 percent/60.24 percent.

24 (56). Bears tackle Ozzy Trapilo: 69.89 percent/58.71 percent.

25 (57). Lions guard Tate Ratledge: 68.58 percent/57.26 percent.

26 (58). Raiders receiver Jack Bech: 67.17 percent/55.7 percent.

27 (59). Ravens defensive end Mike Green: 65.65 percent/54.01 percent.

28 (60). Broncos running back R.J. Harvey: 64.23 percent/52.99 percent.

29 (61). Commanders cornerback Trey Amos: 62.76 percent/52.75 percent.

30 (62). Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner: 61.26 percent/52.57 percent.

31 (63). Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott: 59.96 percent/52.51 percent.

32 (64). Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba: 58.6 percent/52.39 percent.