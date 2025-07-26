With Shemar Stewart signed, is Trey Hendrickson next?

With the Bengals finally making a small concession to get first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart to accept new language regarding the voiding of guarantees, they have one more player to lure into camp.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson remains away from the team, for far different reasons. He’s under contract. He’s not happy with it. He hasn’t been happy with it. The Bengals have refused to do enough to get it resolved.

It’s about dollars. It’s about structure. And Hendrickson would say it’s about time they take care of him.

The question is whether the Bengals will be bothered by not having Hendrickson around. If the Bengals prioritized winning, the answer would be yes. They seem to prioritize money and/or power, which in this context is usually interchangeable.

That’s why, nearly two months ago, we wrote that Hendrickson could end up being this year’s Haason Reddick. In the end, what will Hendrickson gain?

It all comes down to what the Bengals offered before Hendrickson began his holdout. And what he ultimately receives, if/when he shows up. And how much money he’ll lose in the interim.

He could lose plenty. Because the Bengals ultimately will be less inclined to blink than other teams would be.