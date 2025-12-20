 Skip navigation
Eagles fumble opening kickoff, Commanders take early lead

  
Published December 20, 2025 05:13 PM

The Commanders are big underdogs today in Washington, but they’re off to a promising start.

Eagles return man Will Shipley fumbled the opening kickoff, and Washington’s Mike Sainristil recovered, to set up the Commanders in good field position to start the game.

From there, Washington drove down to the 2-yard line, but threw incomplete on second down and third down before settling for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Eagles caught a break when Cooper DeJean committed pass interference in the end zone on the third down incompletion, but the officials missed it.

Now the Eagles will try to hold onto the ball and get their offense going.