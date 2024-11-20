Andy Reid: “We’ll see” if Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu can return this week

As the Chiefs get ready to play the Panthers on Sunday, there’s a chance they’ll have two key players back.

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Andy Reid said, “We’ll see” if running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu will be able to play. Kansas City opened the 21-day practice window for Pacheco and Omenihu last week.

"[K]ind of go through the practice, see where we’re at this week, and go from there,” Reid said. “We’ll just have to see. Day-by-day type thing.”

Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula early in the season, and Omenihu is returning from a torn ACL suffered in last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Reid said both players took scout-team reps last week and “did a nice job.”

On Pacheco specifically, Reid noted that they’ve had to hold him back in some ways.

“Yeah, listen, he’s a spark plug, now, emotionally. He’s something that way,” Reid said. “He’s worked his tail off to get to the point that he’s at now. So, we’ve got to keep an eye on him that way. He would’ve played three weeks ago if he had his choice. But that’s sometimes how it goes.

“I appreciate that, though, that mentality — that’s what’s helped him get to this point.”

Pacheco rushed for 135 yards with a touchdown and caught seven passes for 54 yards before suffering his injury at the end of the Week 2 win over the Bengals.

Whenever Pacheco returns, Reid said the team will “find a way” to utilize both him and Kareem Hunt.

“Both of them are good players, so we’ll find a way to get both of them in if and when that takes place,” Reid said. “But, that’s a good problem to have.”

Kansas City’s first injury report of the week is due out later on Wednesday.

