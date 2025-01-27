 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: Xavier Worthy has really put together a nice second half of the season

  
Published January 27, 2025 01:45 PM

The Chiefs traded up to select receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the draft last spring and he’s helped make that pay off during Kansas City’s playoff run.

The rookie caught six of his seven targets for 85 yards with a touchdown, also taking two carries for 16 yards to give him his first game with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Andy Reid noted how Worthy has continued to make steady improvements throughout his first season.

“I was actually talking to his mom about that after the game,” Reid said. “The kid, every week, has just gotten better, and better, and better. And he’s really put together a nice half of the season — the second half, here. Not that he didn’t have good plays in the first half. But you could see he was learning in the first half and the quarterback was kind of learning where he was going to be and how he was going to get there against all these different coverages that teams throw at you.

“So, it looks like they’re on the same page and they’ll have a big challenge in two weeks with the Eagles — their secondary, they’ve got a real good secondary there, too.”

In Kansas City’s two postseason contests, Worthy has registered 11 catches for 130 yards with a TD. He had 59 receptions for 638 yards with six touchdowns along with 104 yards on 20 carries with three TDs in the regular season.