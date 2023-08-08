Anthony Barr leaving New Orleans without a deal

A report on Tuesday morning said that the Saints were expected to sign running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr after visiting with them on Monday, but neither player actually signed a deal with the team.

Hunt is off to Indianapolis to visit with the Colts and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Barr is moving on as well. Per the report, the two sides had a “good visit” and the Saints remain in play but Barr has heard from other teams that may host him for visits as well.

Barr played his first eight NFL seasons with the Vikings and spent last season with the Cowboys. He’s started 115 regular season and postseason games across those two stops.

It looked like that experience might be put to use by the Saints, but the change of directions means they will likely need to look elsewhere for defensive help.