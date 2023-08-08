After “great visit” with Saints, Kareem Hunt is off to see the Colts

The group text has spoken.

Per multiple reporters who received the same message from running back Kareem Hunt’s agent, Hunt had a “great visit” with the Saints. He’ll now visit the Colts.

That development cuts against an earlier report that Hunt was expected to sign with the Saints, if he passed his physical. Unless he failed the physical (which would likely make the visit less than great), something changed.

Hunt, the NFL’s leading rusher as a rookie in 2017, could give the Colts a replacement for Zack Moss, who has a broken arm. Hunt also could get reps that otherwise aren’t going to Jonathan Taylor, who continues to be on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Saints developed interest in Hunt, given the looming three-game suspension to be served by veteran tailback Alvin Kamara.

Hunt played for the Chiefs for a season and a half, before an off-field incident prompted Kansas City to cut him. He played for the Browns from 2019 through 2022.