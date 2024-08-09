 Skip navigation
Anthony Becht will spend UFL offseason working Jets games

  
August 9, 2024

UFL coaches don’t have UFL employment in the offseason. St. Louis Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht does.

Becht, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2000 from West Virginia, will be replacing Marty Lyons as the Jets’ radio analyst in 2024, according to BarrettSportsMedia.com.

An eleven-year NFL veteran and (not nearly as importantly) an alumnus of the old PFT afternoon show on NBCSN, Becht plans to ontinue to coach the Battlehawks. He said via text this morning that he doesn’t expect there to be any overlap between his NFL duties and his UFL gig.

Becht’s UFL team is by far the most popular in its local market, thanks in large part to the fact that the NFL left St. Louis a decade ago. Of course, that doesn’t mean St. Louis fans will be salty about Becht working for the NFL’s Jets.

If it were the Rams, that would be a different story.