Anthony Blevins leaves Giants staff to join XFL

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins is leaving Brian Daboll’s coaching staff. The XFL announced Friday that Blevins has accepted the job to become the Vegas Vipers head coach.

Blevins was entering his sixth season with the Giants, and his fifth as assistant special teams coach.

In 2021, Blevins also was the assistant linebackers coach, and in 2020, he was the team’s assistant defensive backs coach.

Blevins, 46, coached at four college programs before joining the Cardinals as assistant special teams coach in 2013. He stayed in Arizona for five seasons before joining the Giants. Blevins coached under three head coaches with the Giants.

Blevins played in the XFL with the Birmingham franchise in 2000-01.