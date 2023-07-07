 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Aaron Civale
MLB Best Bets, July 7: Guardians vs Royals, Blue Jays vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands
nbc_bfa_damianlillard_230707.jpg
Lillard trade is ‘going to take time’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Aaron Civale
MLB Best Bets, July 7: Guardians vs Royals, Blue Jays vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tardyintv_230707.jpg
Tardy goes 4-under in Round 2 of USWO
nbc_bfa_wnbaallstar_230707.jpg
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands
nbc_bfa_damianlillard_230707.jpg
Lillard trade is ‘going to take time’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Blevins leaves Giants staff to join XFL

  
Published July 7, 2023 05:27 PM

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins is leaving Brian Daboll’s coaching staff. The XFL announced Friday that Blevins has accepted the job to become the Vegas Vipers head coach.

Blevins was entering his sixth season with the Giants, and his fifth as assistant special teams coach.

In 2021, Blevins also was the assistant linebackers coach, and in 2020, he was the team’s assistant defensive backs coach.

Blevins, 46, coached at four college programs before joining the Cardinals as assistant special teams coach in 2013. He stayed in Arizona for five seasons before joining the Giants. Blevins coached under three head coaches with the Giants.

Blevins played in the XFL with the Birmingham franchise in 2000-01.