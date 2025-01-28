Anthony Campanile interviews for Jaguars defensive coordinator

The Jaguars have interviewed another candidate for defensive coordinator.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Packers linebackers coach and run game coordinator Anthony Campanile. He joins Rams pass game coordinator and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and Vikings pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as the current candidates for the spot on Liam Coen’s staff.

Campanile joined the Packers in 2024 after spending four seasons as the linebackers coach in Miami. He also coached at Michigan, Boston College, and Rutgers before moving into the NFL.

Coen plans to call the team’s offensive plays, so the team’s eventual choice for defensive coordinator should have a lot of leeway to run things on that side of the ball.