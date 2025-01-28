 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Anthony Campanile interviews for Jaguars defensive coordinator

  
Published January 28, 2025 12:34 PM

The Jaguars have interviewed another candidate for defensive coordinator.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Packers linebackers coach and run game coordinator Anthony Campanile. He joins Rams pass game coordinator and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and Vikings pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as the current candidates for the spot on Liam Coen’s staff.

Campanile joined the Packers in 2024 after spending four seasons as the linebackers coach in Miami. He also coached at Michigan, Boston College, and Rutgers before moving into the NFL.

Coen plans to call the team’s offensive plays, so the team’s eventual choice for defensive coordinator should have a lot of leeway to run things on that side of the ball.