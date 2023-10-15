Anthony Richardson could have season-ending shoulder surgery

The latest potential franchise quarterback for the Colts might not play again this year.

Rookie Anthony Richardson is strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The team and Richardson, per the report, have sought four or five different opinions as to how they should proceed.

The injury, an AC joint sprain, did not immediately seem so severe. By Monday morning, they knew he would miss time. He landed on injured reserve, giving four games — at least — to backup Gardner Minshew II.

Now, it could be Minshew for the rest of the season, as the Colts (surprisingly 3-2 and tied for first place in the AFC South) try to make the playoffs without the quarterback whom they hoped would turn around the team.

For Colts fans, the injury issue is landing far earlier for Richardson than it did for the two prior franchise quarterbacks, Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning. Still, even with Richardson potentially done for the year, the Colts seem to be in better hands than they’ve been during the revolving door of one-year-too-late veterans they’d been deploying.

Minshew can play. With Minshew playing, the Colts can win. This year, they’ve won every game in which he has taken more than a handful of snaps.

The first test comes today, when the Colts and Jaguars square off for first place in the division.