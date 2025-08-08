 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson dislocated his right pinkie

  
Published August 7, 2025 10:08 PM

Anthony Richardson has yet another injury.

The Colts quarterback, who missed 17 games with injuries in his first two seasons, hurt the pinkie finger on his throwing hand in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Ravens.

Coach Steve Steichen updated the injury after halftime, telling team reporter Larra Overton that Richardson dislocated his finger.

“I don’t know the extent of it,” Steichen told Overton. “It was just a dislocation. Popped it and popped back in. I don’t know how long he’ll be out.”

Richardson was scheduled to play a quarter and a half before giving way to Daniel Jones, but on the team’s second possession, Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo was unblocked and leveled Richardson.

He went 2-for-3 for 21 yards in his limited time on the field.