Anthony Richardson has resumed throwing

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s return from the right shoulder injury that ended his rookie season has taken a big step forward.

Richardson’s agent Deiric Jackson posted video of Richardson throwing on Tuesday. Richardson is barefoot and doesn’t appear to be delivering the ball with full force, but it’s still a significant step for the 2023 first-round pick.

Richardson said in late December that he hoped to be throwing in about a month, so he would seem to be on pace with his recovery timeline.

The Colts won’t start their organized offseason workouts for some time and Richardson’s progress should have him on track to do at least some work with the team this spring. That would set him up for a full workload during training camp and a return to the starting role that the Colts had in mind when they made him the fourth overall pick last year.