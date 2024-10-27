 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson leaves game for a play in third quarter

  
October 27, 2024

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson pulled himself from the game with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Richardson fell awkwardly on a scramble that ended up being a sack Jake Hansen. He took a knee and then, before walking off, tapped his helmet, a sign that he needed to be replaced.

He left for one play, a handoff Joe Flacco made on third down.

Officially, the Colts told CBS that Richardson was out of breath and not injured. He sought no medical attention.

He jammed his left wrist in the first half but didn’t miss a play for that injury.

The Colts got a field goal out of the drive to pull to within 20-13. The field goal drive followed a Colts punt, but Texans defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was offsides. The Colts went for it on fourth down and Richardson ran for the first down to extend the drive.

The Colts had a touchdown negated by offensive pass interference, settling for a 37-yard Matt Gay field goal.