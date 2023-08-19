Anthony Richardson not playing tonight

The Colts named Anthony Richardson the starting quarterback earlier this week. It seems logical that they would want the rookie to get as many reps as he possibly can before the Sept. 10 season opener against the Jaguars.

But that is, in fact, not the case.

Richardson did not start and will not play Saturday night’s preseason game against the Bears.

The Colts did have two joint practices with the Bears this week, which is the reason Bears coach Matt Eberflus cited in announcing Fields wouldn’t play. But Fields is entering his third season.

Richardson started only 13 games at the University of Florida before the Colts selected him fourth overall in April. He played 29 snaps in the preseason opener last week.

Gardner Minshew started for the Colts, and PJ Walker is playing for the Bears.

The Colts did not announce the decision to sit Richardson before kickoff in their only home game of the preseason.