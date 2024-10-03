 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson on notion he’s injury prone: People are going to talk

  
Published October 3, 2024 11:56 AM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been available for eight games so far over his first two seasons, but has had to exit four of them due to injury — including Indianapolis’ victory over Pittsburgh last week.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Richardson was asked his response to the notion that some are starting to label him injury prone.

“I mean, it’s football,” Richardson said in his news conference. “I’m pretty sure if they got out of the house and came out here and got hit by somebody that’s running 20-plus miles per hour every week, I’m pretty sure they’d be sore dealing with injuries as well.

“People are going to talk. That’s what people do. I’m not necessarily worried about it, I’m just trying to focus on getting better day-by-day.”

Richardson (oblique) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He said he’s still sore, but better than after the game. He added that he’s “for sure” optimistic about playing this week.

“We never had any doubt about me coming back,” Richardson said. “It’s really just up to me — how my body feels. So, like I said, just taking it day-by-day.”

Through four games, Richardson has completed 50.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s rushed for 141 yards with a TD.