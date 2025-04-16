Shedeur Sanders: Experience handling pressure is the edge I have over any other player

Any quarterback drafted in the first round has to deal with pressure and expectations. And Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders says no other player in this year’s draft has dealt with the kinds of pressure and expectations that he has.

In an official interview for the Scouting Combine that was recorded and distributed to all 32 teams, Sanders said that being the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and one of the highest-profile players in college football put a microscope on him that other college players never experience.

“I feel like nothing can faze me mentally, because I’ve been in the most high-pressure situation that there is to be known,” Sanders said, via Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. “That’s the edge I have over any other player, because they haven’t dealt with expectation immediately. See, a lot of people got to grow their name, and they had to build their name. They were nobody, then became someone. Being the son of my dad, you somebody [from the beginning].”

Sanders said that while other players might feel pressure when they arrive in a new city as an NFL team’s first-round pick, he already knows how to handle pressure.

“Pressure-wise, expectation-wise, I always had it my whole life,” he said. “So going to an NFL franchise is not going to change anything for me, it’s just another day in the life.”