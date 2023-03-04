 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson posts best broad jump, vertical jump for a QB in Combine history

  
Published March 4, 2023 10:12 AM
March 3, 2023 08:55 AM
Bryce Young said his meeting with the Bears went well, but Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze why he shouldn’t want to be drafted by Chicago and how C.J. Stroud could factor into key trade decisions.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson calls himself a blend of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson . He may be a better athlete than either of them.

Richardson posted a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump and a 40.5-inch vertical jump today at the Scouting Combine. Those are both all-time records for a quarterback at the Combine.

And that’s a quarterback who weighed in at 244 pounds. Richardson is clearly an elite athlete at the quarterback position, or any other position.

Richardson is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s NFL draft, and his Combine performance is cementing his status as a quarterback that several teams will want in the first round.