nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Anthony Richardson questionable for Sunday vs. Jaguars

  
Published October 4, 2024 04:14 PM

As the Colts try to end their losing streak in Jacksonville on Sunday, it’s unclear whether or not they’ll have their starting quarterback.

Indianapolis has listed Anthony Richardson as questionable with an oblique injury.

Richardson was limited in practice for all three days this week.

Joe Flacco is in line to start if Richardson is unable to play on Sunday.

Additionally, Colts center Ryan Kelly (neck) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) are both questionable. Kelly did not practice all week. Smith did not practice on Wednesday or Friday but was a full participant on Thursday.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) and linebacker Grant Stuard (heel) are off the injury report and set to play.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), defensive end Kwity Paye (quad), and cornerback Kenny Moore (hip) have been ruled out, as head coach Shane Steichen noted earlier on Friday.