Anthony Richardson questionable for Sunday vs. Jaguars

As the Colts try to end their losing streak in Jacksonville on Sunday, it’s unclear whether or not they’ll have their starting quarterback.

Indianapolis has listed Anthony Richardson as questionable with an oblique injury.

Richardson was limited in practice for all three days this week.

Joe Flacco is in line to start if Richardson is unable to play on Sunday.

Additionally, Colts center Ryan Kelly (neck) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) are both questionable. Kelly did not practice all week. Smith did not practice on Wednesday or Friday but was a full participant on Thursday.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) and linebacker Grant Stuard (heel) are off the injury report and set to play.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), defensive end Kwity Paye (quad), and cornerback Kenny Moore (hip) have been ruled out, as head coach Shane Steichen noted earlier on Friday.