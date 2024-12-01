Anthony Richardson runs for score, Colts up 14-9

The Patriots have scored all three times they’ve had the ball on Sunday, but they still trail with over eight minutes to play in the first half.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson ran for a three-yard touchdown that put the Colts up 14-9 over the home team. Richardson had a 13-yard run after bobbling a snap earlier in the drive and has 26 rushing yards on the day.

Richardson also helped the Patriots to one of their three field goals when he was picked off by linebacker Christian Elliss. The pass was tipped by linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who also helped the Colts to Richardson’s touchdown by committing a pass interference penalty on a throw to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Drake Maye had a 41-yard run in the first quarter and he’s 7-of-9 for 62 yards, but he needs to finish drives with touchdowns rather than field goals if the Patriots are going to win.