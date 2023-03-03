 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson sees himself as a blend of Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 3, 2023 04:12 AM
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson sees himself as a blend of two former league MVPs.

Richardson told reporters today at the Scouting Combine that he has always identified with Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, two quarterbacks who can beat defenses with either their arms or their legs.

“I started calling myself Cam Jackson in 11th grade. Just trying to make big plays, just like Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he has had good meetings with several teams already in Indianapolis, and he said teams are going to like him even better when they see him work out. Richardson said he told the Falcons he can run a 40-yard dash faster than Kyle Pitts, who ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash.

If Richardson can work out like that, he’ll be in the running to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.