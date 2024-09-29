 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson to have MRI on hip, feels sore but thinks he’s good

  
Published September 29, 2024 05:41 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Steelers with a hip injury, but he doesn’t think it will be an extended absence.

Richardson left the game in the first quarter and told reporters that he will be having an MRI to further examine the injury. Richardson then said he expects to get good news based on the way he’s feeling.

“I’m feeling a little sore, but feeling good we got the W. I think I’m going to be good,” Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59.

Joe Flacco replaced Richardson and threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his first appearance as a Colt. The Colts will be in Jacksonville next weekend.