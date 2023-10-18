Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Anthony Richardson’s rookie year has officially come to an end.

Richardson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured right shoulder, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on social media on Wednesday.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season,” Irsay said. “Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health.

“We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland.”

Richardson suffered his shoulder injury on a designed run during the team’s Week 5 victory over the Titans.

The No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, Richardson completed 60 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in four games. He also rushed for 136 yards with four TDs.

While Richardson started only four games, he suffered multiple injuries. He missed time in one game with a knee injury, missed a game with a concussion, and then suffered the shoulder injury to prematurely end his rookie campaign.

Richardson was place on injured reserve last week.