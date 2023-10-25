Anthony Richardson underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s rookie season is finished, but he is on the road to recovery.

Richardson underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair his injured right shoulder, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on social media on Tuesday.

“QB Anthony Richardson’s surgery today in LA was a success!” Irsay wrote. “It was a long procedure and his shoulder injury has been repaired. No new surprises were found during surgery - they just repaired what was expected. Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support. (There is presently no date for his return.)”

Irsay announced last Wednesday that Richardson would have the surgery.

Richardson was injured on a designed run during the team’s Week 5 victory over the Titans.

The No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, Richardson completed 60 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in four games. He also rushed for 136 yards with four touchdowns.

He had multiple injuries this season, missing time in one game with a knee injury, missing a game with a concussion and then injuring his shoulder.