Fill the slow time with a little reading

The NFL never sleeps. Sometimes, it takes a little nap.

On a weekend when not a lot will be happening, it’s the perfect time to get lost in a good book.

Whether any of the books I’ve written are any good isn’t my call. Reasonable minds will, and do, differ. But there’s a decent chance that, if you regularly consume the stuff I post here on a daily basis, you’ll like something that takes a little longer to read.

And the price is right. At a time when everything is getting more and more expensive, I’ve held the line on all ebooks at 99 cents. For the cost of that $9 cup of coffee, you could buy all four of them and have $5 left over for a normal coffee and maybe a cookie or two.

The latest, Big Shield, looks at the way legalized gambling can lead to major problems for a fictional (wink) pro football league. The Father of Mine series (Father of Mine, Son of Mine) tell a small-town mob tale, inspired by the actual crew that ran the town where I grew up. And if you’d like to rediscover the Christmas spirit a few months later (or if you like a different kind of ghost story), there’s On Our Way Home.

More are coming. There’s a third Father of Mine book in the hopper. And five or six others (I’ve lost track) that’ll be available at some point, hopefully while I’m still on the right side of the terra firma.

Currently under construction is a book of short stories that ricochet through a variety of horror subgenres. (Five down, five to go.) I’ve also rewritten from scratch the first, and long-lost, foray into fiction, Quarterback of the Future. The general goal is to make that one available at or about November 1, the 25th anniversary of the launch of PFT. (My Internet son, PFT Commenter, can’t wait.)

The plans are always evolving, which is a fancy way of saying I don’t know what to do with the various projects that are ready to go or close to it. I try to spend two hours every night writing something, mainly to counterbalance the lather-rinse-repeat of banging out 12 to 15 of these blurbs, day after day after day.

For now, check out one of the four that are available with a click or two. For less than a buck each.

If you made it this far, here’s the part where I offer to give a signed copy of any of the four books to one of the folks who send an email this weekend with “5/9/26 Giveaway” in the subject line. No purchase necessary.