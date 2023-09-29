Anthony Richardson will start for Colts Sunday

Anthony Richardson will be back at quarterback for the Colts on Sunday.

Richardson was knocked out of the team’s Week Two win over the Texans with a concussion and he missed last Sunday’s overtime win over the Ravens for the same reason. Head coach Shane Steichen said on Friday that Richardson has been cleared from the concussion protocol and will start against the Rams this weekend.

Gardner Minshew played quarterback in Richardson’s absence and will move back to the No. 2 role.

The Colts are unlikely to be at full strength on the offensive line in front of Richardson, however. Steichen said left tackle Bernhard Raimann went in the concussion protocol this week and that center Ryan Kelly remains in the protocol after missing Week Three.