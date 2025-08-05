Anthony Richardson will start for Colts this week

The Colts play their first game of the preseason on Thursday night and head coach Shane Steichen revealed who will be starting at quarterback during a Tuesday press conference.

Anthony Richardson will be taking snaps to open the game in Baltimore. Steichen told reporters that he expects Richardson to play a quarter and a half before returning to the bench.

Daniel Jones is set to play the rest of the first half. Jones is also in line to start the second preseason game against the Packers and Steichen said that the playing time for the two quarterbacks will be divvied up the same way.

The Colts listed Richardson or Jones as their No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart they released this week and the plan for the next two weeks suggests things will stay that way through the second preseason game. It remains to be seen if that will be enough time for Steichen to make up his mind about the Week 1 game against the Dolphins, but the play of both quarterbacks will be closely watched as that date draws closer.