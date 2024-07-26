Anthony Richardson: With our weapons, I don’t think we should be stopped

The Colts barely got to see a backfield with Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor in the quarterback’s rookie year, as Richardson suffered his season-ending shoulder injury during the one game they played together.

But now that Richardson is back, he’s excited to pair with Taylor in the backfield — and play with the rest of Indianapolis’ weapons.

“Man, I don’t feel like there’s any way you can stop the offense. We’ve got too many options,” Richardson said in his Thursday press conference. “Me, I’m two options within myself, throwing the ball and running the ball. Then you’ve got JT back there, and we got all these weapons catching the ball for us. So, I don’t think there’s any way we should be able to be stopped.

“So, we just got to keep pushing and just keep working together and building more chemistry.”

Along with Richardson and Taylor, receiver Michael Pittman should be key to making the Colts’ offense as competitive as possible in 2024.