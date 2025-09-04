Anthony Richardson’s agent met with Colts GM Chris Ballard last week

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has said Anthony Richardson isn’t done in Indianapolis, and Richardson did not request a trade after he lost the quarterback competition to Daniel Jones. But the team and its young quarterback still have some work to do toward getting on the same page.

Richardson’s agent, Deiric Jackson, met in person last week with Ballard to clear the air. Jackson called the meeting a “very constructive” opportunity to “let feelings be known,” according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The report says a trade was not “requested” but was “broached” in the meeting, and that Ballard reiterated that the Colts don’t plan to trade Richardson.

It’s easy to see why Richardson would want to be traded after failing to win the starting job in his third year in Indianapolis. But realistically, the Colts likely wouldn’t get much in a trade. Richardson has done nothing to suggest he’s going to be a franchise quarterback, and if the Colts decided after spending two years developing Richardson that Jones gives them a better chance to win, there’s no reason for some other team to think Richardson is worth investing heavily in.

Richardson may get another chance to prove himself in Indianapolis if Jones is benched or injured, but for now he’s poised to stand on the sideline, still on the Colts but not on the field, when the season starts.